Vivaldi's celebration of renewal "The Four Seasons"

Feb 11, 2022 7:00 pm

Join Music Director Delta David Gier and your South Dakota Symphony Orchestra for Vivaldi’s celebration of renewal, “The Four Seasons.” From spring’s first blush to the chilling grip of winter, this is a concert experience not to be missed.


Location:   The Goss Opera House
Map:   100 E. Kemp Avenue, Watertown SD 57201
Phone:   (605) 753-0200
Email:   info@thegossoperahouse.com
Website:   https://www.thegossoperahouse.com/events/

All Dates:
Join Music Director Delta David Gier and your South Dakota Symphony Orchestra for Vivaldi’s celebration of renewal, “The Four Seasons.” From spring’s first blush to the chilling grip of winter, this is a concert experience not to be missed.
