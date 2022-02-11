Vivaldi's celebration of renewal "The Four Seasons"
Feb 11, 2022 7:00 pm
Join Music Director Delta David Gier and your South Dakota Symphony Orchestra for Vivaldi’s celebration of renewal, “The Four Seasons.” From spring’s first blush to the chilling grip of winter, this is a concert experience not to be missed.
|Location:
|The Goss Opera House
|Map:
|100 E. Kemp Avenue, Watertown SD 57201
|Phone:
|(605) 753-0200
|Email:
|info@thegossoperahouse.com
|Website:
|https://www.thegossoperahouse.com/events/
All Dates:
Feb 11, 2022 7:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.