Vivaldi's The Four Seasons
Feb 12, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Join Maestro Delta David Gier for Vivaldi's celebration of renewal, "The Four Seasons," featuring violin soloists from the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. From spring's first blush to the chilling grip of winter, this is a concert experience not to be missed.
Fee: sdsymphony.org
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Website:
|http://www.sdsymphony.org
All Dates:
