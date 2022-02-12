Share |

Vivaldi's The Four Seasons

Feb 12, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Join Maestro Delta David Gier for Vivaldi's celebration of renewal, "The Four Seasons," featuring violin soloists from the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. From spring's first blush to the chilling grip of winter, this is a concert experience not to be missed.

 

Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org

