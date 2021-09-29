Share |

Voice of the Buffalo Soldiers

Sep 29, 2021 6:30 pm

Buffalo soldiers, a term created by the Native American due to their curly hair played an important part of the Frontier Army.  We will journey through the lives of Buffalo Soldiers and see how the Frontier Army allowed the Buffalo Soldiers not only a career but a lifestyle change.  


Location:   Fort Sisseton Historic State Park - Library/ Schoolhouse
Map:   11907 434th Ave. Lake City SD 57247
Phone:   605-448-5474
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/

