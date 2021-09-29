Voice of the Buffalo Soldiers
Sep 29, 2021 6:30 pm
Buffalo soldiers, a term created by the Native American due to their curly hair played an important part of the Frontier Army. We will journey through the lives of Buffalo Soldiers and see how the Frontier Army allowed the Buffalo Soldiers not only a career but a lifestyle change.
|Location:
|Fort Sisseton Historic State Park - Library/ Schoolhouse
|Map:
|11907 434th Ave. Lake City SD 57247
|Phone:
|605-448-5474
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/
All Dates:
Sep 29, 2021 6:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.