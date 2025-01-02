Volunteer Hours - Pierre
Jan 2, 2025 - Jan 30, 2025
Together, we strive to create a society of CURIOUS, SCIENTIFICALLY LITERATE, and ENGAGED problem solvers. You can be a critical part in fulfilling our vision by finding your volunteer focus below. Come in during volunteer hours to learn how you can help!
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://sd-discovery.org/join_the_discovery_pod.php#Bees
All Dates:
Jan 2, 2025 - Jan 30, 2025 4pm-5pm every Thursday
