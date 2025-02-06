Volunteer Hours - Pierre

Feb 6, 2025 - Feb 27, 2025

Together, we strive to create a society of CURIOUS, SCIENTIFICALLY LITERATE, and ENGAGED problem solvers. You can be a critical part in fulfilling our vision by finding your volunteer focus below. Come in during volunteer hours to learn how you can help!


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://sd-discovery.org/join_the_discovery_pod.php#Bees

All Dates:
Feb 6, 2025 - Feb 27, 2025 4pm-5pm

South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

