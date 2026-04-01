Volunteer Water Quality Monitoring: Intro and Onboarding - Pierre

Apr 23, 2026 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm

The South Dakota Discovery Center coordinates a volunteer water quality monitoring project in partnership with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (SD DANR). Volunteer water quality monitors collect water quality samples from a local water body and send those samples to the state lab. The data is used by the SD DANR in its reporting and assessments.



If you are interested in learning more about the volunteer water quality monitoring program and how to volunteer you are invited to attend this introductory onboarding meeting. Additional in person training will be required to become a volunteer monitor.



This training will be held via Zoom. It is free and open to the public. To receive the Zoom link, please register.