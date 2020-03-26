Wagner Farm, Home, Garden & Sports Show
Mar 26, 2020 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Home builders, landscapers, farm items and other vendors.
If you would like to register as a vendor email: wagnervendors@gmail.com
|Location:
|National Guard Armory
|Map:
|610 SD-46, Wagner, SD 57380
|Email:
|wagnervendors@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://wagnerfhgs.wixsite.com/show
All Dates:
Mar 26, 2020 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Home builders, landscapers, farm items and other vendors.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.