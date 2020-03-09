WAITRESS: A NEW MUSICAL- Sioux Falls

Mar 10, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Inspired by the beloved film, WAITRESS: A NEW MUSICAL tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town’s new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life.

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.