WAITRESS: A NEW MUSICAL- Sioux Falls

Mar 10, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Inspired by the beloved film, WAITRESS: A NEW MUSICAL tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town’s new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life.

 

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/waitress-new-musical

All Dates:
Mar 9, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Mar 10, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Mar 11, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

