Waitress: The Musical - Custer

Jul 20, 2025 - Aug 3, 2025

Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. Faced with an unexpected pregnancy, Jenna fears she may have to abandon the dream of opening her own pie shop…until a baking contest in a nearby county and the town's handsome new doctor offer her a tempting recipe for happiness. Supported by her quirky crew of fellow waitresses and loyal customers, Jenna summons the secret ingredient she's been missing all along — courage. ​



Rating: Teens 13+ / Adults, strong language, mature themes

Fee: $General/SD Resident ticket prices Adults $45/41 Seniors or Military $41/37 Students with ID $35/31 Kids 16 & Under $25/21 PLEASE NOTE: $8.00 convenience fee for passes $3.00 convenience fee per ticket for non-pass holders