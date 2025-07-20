Waitress: The Musical - Custer
Jul 20, 2025 - Aug 3, 2025
Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. Faced with an unexpected pregnancy, Jenna fears she may have to abandon the dream of opening her own pie shop…until a baking contest in a nearby county and the town's handsome new doctor offer her a tempting recipe for happiness. Supported by her quirky crew of fellow waitresses and loyal customers, Jenna summons the secret ingredient she's been missing all along — courage.
Rating: Teens 13+ / Adults, strong language, mature themes
Fee: $General/SD Resident ticket prices Adults $45/41 Seniors or Military $41/37 Students with ID $35/31 Kids 16 & Under $25/21 PLEASE NOTE: $8.00 convenience fee for passes $3.00 convenience fee per ticket for non-pass holders
|Location:
|Black Hills Playhouse
|Map:
|24834 S Playhouse Rd, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-255-4141
|Website:
|https://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/waitress
All Dates:
Jul 20, 2025 - Aug 3, 2025 No Monday performances, otherwise runs from July 20-August 3.
