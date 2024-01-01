Wake Up the Beds - Pierre

May 2, 2026 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Help the South Dakota Discovery Center prep its garden beds for the growing season! We ask that participants register by Monday, April 27, through this calendar event. We also suggest wearing heavy-soled shoes and your own gardening gloves.
The length of the project depends on the number of participants, so this event could end before 1pm. Volunteers under the age of 12 must have an adult helper that comes with them. In case of inclement weather, the event will be postponed. Staff will communicate rescheduling information via email to event registrants.

 

Fee: $Included with admission


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   http://805 W Sioux Ave

All Dates:
May 2, 2026 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Help the South Dakota Discovery Center prep its garden beds for the growing season! We ask that participants register by Monday, April 27, through this calendar event. We also suggest wearing heavy-soled shoes and your own gardening gloves. The length of the project depends on the number of participants, so this event could end before 1pm. Volunteers under the age of 12 must have an adult helper that ...
South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

May (2026)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable