Wake Up the Beds - Pierre

May 2, 2026 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Help the South Dakota Discovery Center prep its garden beds for the growing season! We ask that participants register by Monday, April 27, through this calendar event. We also suggest wearing heavy-soled shoes and your own gardening gloves.

The length of the project depends on the number of participants, so this event could end before 1pm. Volunteers under the age of 12 must have an adult helper that comes with them. In case of inclement weather, the event will be postponed. Staff will communicate rescheduling information via email to event registrants.

Fee: $Included with admission