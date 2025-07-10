Wall Celebration - Wall

Jul 10, 2025 - Jul 12, 2025

Rodeos, concerts, parade and kids’ activities. Rodeos are at the Wall Rodeo Grounds; concerts are on main street.


Location:   Rodeo Grounds and Main Street
Map:   Wall, SD 57790
Phone:   605-279-2665

All Dates:
Jul 10, 2025 - Jul 12, 2025

Rodeos, concerts, parade and kids’ activities. Rodeos are at the Wall Rodeo Grounds; concerts are on main street.
Rodeo Grounds and Main Street
Rodeo Grounds and Main Street 57790 Wall, SD 57790

Search All Events By Day

July (2025)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable