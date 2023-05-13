Walleyes Unlimited Spring Walleye Classic
May 13, 2023
SD Walleyes Unlimited is hosting the Angostura Spring Walleye Classic! Teams of 2 or more fishers will compete on the Angostura Reservoir May 13th, 2023.
Up to 60 boats may compete. Registration ends May 9th.
|Location:
|Angostura State Recreation Area
|Map:
|13157 N Angostura Rd, Hot Springs, SD 57747
|Phone:
|(605) 390-0567
|Website:
|https://sdwalleyesunlimited.org/
All Dates:
