Walleyes Unlimited Spring Walleye Classic - Hot Springs

May 18, 2024 - May 19, 2024

SD Walleyes Unlimited is hosting the Angostura Spring Walleye Classic! Teams of 2 or more fishers will compete on the Angostura Reservoir May 18-19th, 2024.

Up to 60 boats may compete.


Location:   Angostura State Recreation Area
Map:   13157 N Angostura Rd, Hot Springs, SD 57747
Phone:   605-381-5300
Website:   https://sdwalleyesunlimited.org/

