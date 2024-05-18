Walleyes Unlimited Spring Walleye Classic - Hot Springs
May 18, 2024 - May 19, 2024
SD Walleyes Unlimited is hosting the Angostura Spring Walleye Classic! Teams of 2 or more fishers will compete on the Angostura Reservoir May 18-19th, 2024.
Up to 60 boats may compete.
|Location:
|Angostura State Recreation Area
|Map:
|13157 N Angostura Rd, Hot Springs, SD 57747
|Phone:
|605-381-5300
|Website:
|https://sdwalleyesunlimited.org/
All Dates:
