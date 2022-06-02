Share |

Washington Pavilion Gala & Arts Night

Jun 2, 2022 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden and Mary W. Sommervold Hall Stage

Mark your calendars for the Washington Pavilion Gala & Arts Night. This elegant fundraising event highlights the mission of the Washington Pavilion and features an outdoor social hour, gourmet dinner and exciting live and silent auctions. The event will also honor individual and corporate partners who have made significant contributions to furthering the arts and science in our community.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/special-events/washington-pavilion-gala

All Dates:
Jun 2, 2022 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden and Mary W. Sommervold Hall Stage Mark your calendars for the Washington Pavilion Gala & Arts Night. This elegant fundraising event highlights the mission of the Washington Pavilion and features an outdoor social hour, gourmet dinner and exciting live and silent auctions. The event will also honor individual and corporate partners who have made significant contributions ...
Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

June (2022)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable