Washington Pavilion Gala & Arts Night
Jun 2, 2022 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden and Mary W. Sommervold Hall Stage
Mark your calendars for the Washington Pavilion Gala & Arts Night. This elegant fundraising event highlights the mission of the Washington Pavilion and features an outdoor social hour, gourmet dinner and exciting live and silent auctions. The event will also honor individual and corporate partners who have made significant contributions to furthering the arts and science in our community.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/special-events/washington-pavilion-gala
All Dates:
