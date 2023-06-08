Washington Pavilion Gala & Arts Night
Jun 8, 2023
Save the date for the 2nd Annual Washington Pavilion Gala, an elegant fundraising event highlighting the mission of the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science. The evening includes an outdoor social hour, gourmet dinner, program and exciting live and silent auctions.
Come experience the curated exhibition for the event in the Entrance Gallery of the Visual Arts Center from April 21–June 6, 2023.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|(605) 367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/special-events/washington-pavilion-gala
