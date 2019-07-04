Share |

Water Festival and Fourth of July Celebration-Woonsocket

Jul 4, 2019 - Jul 6, 2019

Bean bag tourney, street dance, kids’ fishing derby, basketball games, fun run, alumni banquet, parade, bbq, kids’ activities, turtle races, wagon train, sand volleyball and fireworks.


Map:   Woonsocket, SD
Phone:   605-350-5374

All Dates:
Woonsocket, SD

