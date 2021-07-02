Water Festival and Fourth of July Celebration-Woonsocket
Jul 2, 2021 - Jul 4, 2021
Bean bag tourney, street dance, kids’ fishing derby, basketball games, fun run, alumni banquet, parade, bbq, kids’ activities, turtle races, wagon train, sand volleyball and fireworks.
|Map:
|Woonsocket, SD
|Phone:
|605-350-5374
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/groups/1768093113438885
All Dates:
Jul 2, 2021 - Jul 4, 2021
