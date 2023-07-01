Water Festival and Fourth of July Celebration-Woonsocket
Jul 1, 2023 - Jul 4, 2023
Bean bag tourney, street dance, kids’ fishing derby, demolition derby, basketball games, fun run, alumni banquet, parade, bbq, kids’ activities, turtle races, wagon train, sand volleyball and fireworks.
|Location:
|Downtown Woonsocket
|Map:
|Woonsocket, SD 57385
|Phone:
|605-350-5374
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/groups/1768093113438885
All Dates:
