Water Festival and Fourth of July Celebration - Woonsocket
Jul 3, 2024 - Jul 7, 2024
Bean bag tourney, kids’ fishing derby, demolition derby, fun run, parade, turtle races, wagon train.
|Location:
|Downtown Woonsocket
|Map:
|Woonsocket, SD 57385
|Phone:
|605-350-5374
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/groups/1768093113438885
All Dates:
