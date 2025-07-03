Water Festival and Fourth of July Celebration - Woonsocket
Jul 3, 2025 - Jul 6, 2025
Bean bag tourney, kids’ fishing derby, demolition derby, fun run, parade, turtle races, wagon train and fireworks.
|Location:
|Downtown Woonsocket
|Map:
|Woonsocket, SD 57385
|Phone:
|605-350-6468
All Dates:
