Water Festival and Fourth of July Celebration - Woonsocket

Jul 3, 2025 - Jul 6, 2025

Bean bag tourney, kids’ fishing derby, demolition derby, fun run, parade, turtle races, wagon train and fireworks.


Location:   Downtown Woonsocket
Map:   Woonsocket, SD 57385
Phone:   605-350-6468

All Dates:
