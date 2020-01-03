Share |

Watercolor Flower Collage - Brookings

Jan 3, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Students will paint flowers, background, tear flowers and glue to create a flower garden.

This class is free to members and $15 for non members.

January 3rd

Time: 6:30-8:30

Instructor: Linda Hoffelt and Karen Kinder

 

Fee: $15


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/class-registration/watercolor-flower-collage-non-members

*Members of the Brookings Arts Council receive free admission!

57006 524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006

