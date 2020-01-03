Watercolor Flower Collage - Brookings
Jan 3, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Students will paint flowers, background, tear flowers and glue to create a flower garden.
This class is free to members and $15 for non members.
January 3rd
Time: 6:30-8:30
Instructor: Linda Hoffelt and Karen Kinder
Fee: $15
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/class-registration/watercolor-flower-collage-non-members
All Dates:
Jan 3, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Students will paint flowers, background, tear flowers and glue to create a flower garden.
*Members of the Brookings Arts Council receive free admission!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.