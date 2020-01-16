Watercolor Tips (class) - Brookings
Jan 16, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Students will learn various techniques in watercolor. Open to 5th grade through adult
This class is free to members of the Brookings Arts Council, $15 for non-members
Instructor: Linda Hoffelt and Karen Kinder
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/class-registration/watercolor-tips-non-members-1
All Dates:
Jan 16, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Students will learn various techniques in watercolor.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.