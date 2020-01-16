Share |

Watercolor Tips (class) - Brookings

Jan 16, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Students will learn various techniques in watercolor. Open to 5th grade through adult
This class is free to members of the Brookings Arts Council, $15 for non-members

Instructor: Linda Hoffelt and Karen Kinder

 


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/class-registration/watercolor-tips-non-members-1

All Dates:
