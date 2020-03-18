Watertown Legal Clinic - Watertown
Mar 18, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
This clinic, hosted by the ACLU of South Dakota and our local partner, Watertown Love who hosts Pride In The Park Watertown, provides free legal assistance to transgender and gender non-conforming people seeking to change their name or gender on identification documents in South Dakota.
If you or someone you know is interested in attending please share this event or email us at southdakota@aclu.org with any questions.
This legal clinic is graciously supported by our partnering attorney, Liam Culhane.
Registration is preferred, but not required to attend.
Fee: $0.00
|Location:
|Watertown Public Library
|Map:
|160 6th St NE, Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|605-332-2508
|Email:
|southdakota@aclu.org
|Website:
|http://www.aclusd.org/en/events/watertown-legal-clinic
All Dates:
