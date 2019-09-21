Share |

Watertown Radio Chili Cook-off - Watertown

Sep 21, 2019

25th Annual. Come to the Bramble Park Zoo in Watertown in the fall and enjoy chili! Teams are encouraged to enter the chili competition for prizes and fun. Chili tasting begins at 1pm. 

 


Location:   Bramble Park Zoo
Map:   800 10th Street NW, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
Phone:   605-882-6269
Website:   http://www.brambleparkzoo.com/

