Watertown Radio Chili Cook-off - Watertown
Sep 21, 2019
25th Annual. Come to the Bramble Park Zoo in Watertown in the fall and enjoy chili! Teams are encouraged to enter the chili competition for prizes and fun. Chili tasting begins at 1pm.
|Location:
|Bramble Park Zoo
|Map:
|800 10th Street NW, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
|Phone:
|605-882-6269
|Website:
|http://www.brambleparkzoo.com/
All Dates:
Sep 21, 2019
Attend the 25rd Annual Chili Cook-off at the Bramble Park Zoo.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.