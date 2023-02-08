Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Watertown Winter Farm Show
Feb 8, 2023 - Feb 11, 2023
The Watertown Winter Farm Show is a four-day event filled with entertainment and education for all ages. For 77 years, the show has been an outlet for the agricultural community to share new programs, opportunities and ideas. Featured events include a State Crop Show, livestock shows and sales, home and family programs, educational presentations, commercial exhibits and so much more. For a full list go to www.watertownwinterfarmshow.com or check us out on Facebook – Watertown Winter Farm Show.
Commercial Booth Exhibit Hours: Wednesday through Saturday from 9AM to 4PM. FREE ADMISSION!!
All Dates:
Codington County Extension Complex
Codington County Extension Complex 57201 1910 West Kemp Ave., Watertown, SD 57201
