Watertown Winter Farm Show

Feb 8, 2023 - Feb 11, 2023

The Watertown Winter Farm Show is a four-day event filled with entertainment and education for all ages. For 77 years, the show has been an outlet for the agricultural community to share new programs, opportunities and ideas. Featured events include a State Crop Show, livestock shows and sales, home and family programs, educational presentations, commercial exhibits and so much more. For a full list go to www.watertownwinterfarmshow.com or check us out on Facebook – Watertown Winter Farm Show.      
 
Commercial Booth Exhibit Hours: Wednesday through Saturday from 9AM to 4PM. FREE ADMISSION!!

Location:   Codington County Extension Complex
Map:   1910 West Kemp Ave., Watertown, SD 57201
Phone:   605-886-5814
Website:   http://www.watertownwinterfarmshow.com/

All Dates:
Codington County Extension Complex
