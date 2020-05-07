Share |

Wax Museum - Redfield

May 7, 2020 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm

With a drop of a coin, a 4th grader from the Redfield Public School takes on the persona of a famous South Dakota figure, complete with costume and props. All monies collected in the students cans are donated to a local project selected by the young people.


Location:   CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
Map:   715 West 3rd St, Redfield, SD 57469
Phone:   605-472-4556
Email:   cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com

