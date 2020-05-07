Wax Museum - Redfield
May 7, 2020 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm
With a drop of a coin, a 4th grader from the Redfield Public School takes on the persona of a famous South Dakota figure, complete with costume and props. All monies collected in the students cans are donated to a local project selected by the young people.
|Location:
|CNW Historic RR Depot Museum
|Map:
|715 West 3rd St, Redfield, SD 57469
|Phone:
|605-472-4556
|Email:
|cnwhistoricrrdepot@redfield-sd.com
All Dates:
May 7, 2020 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm
With a drop of a coin, a 4th grader from the Redfield Public School takes on the persona of a famous South Dakota figure.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.