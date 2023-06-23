Weekend Improv Immersion - Rapid City

Jun 24, 2023 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Do you resonate with one or more of these statements?

I find getting nervous around that attractive someone & don't know what to say or how to be yourself

I get knots in your stomach before a presentation

I long to live more in the now but meditation doesn't work for me

I want to remember the joy and simplicity I felt when I was a child



If any of these resonate, this immersion is for YOU.



Spend a weekend improvising, playing, learning and creating with like-minded friends.

No experience needed.



Improvisation is one of the quickest ways to develop comfort and skill speaking in front of crowds, becoming more at ease in social situations and connecting to joy and a child-like frame of mind.

This weekend experience is suitable for all levels. No experience needed.

We will delve deeply into skills such as learning to be fully in the moment through deep listening /”yes, and”, exploring emotion for fuller range of expression and a multitude of tricks and tips to learn to get our of our heads and dive deeply into the now.

Be prepared for a creative infusion-

A weekend of lots of laughter, tons of learning and uninterrupted improv fun.

WHO IS THE INSTRUCTOR?

Anoo Tree Brod is an award winning actress and speaker who created Wild Mind Improv, A unique approach to transformation that is built in fun, play and connection. She has been a professional improviser for over 20 years performing with Actors Improv Company (formerly Transactors), Danny Canoe Improv as well as many other improv groups. She has taught thousands of students in various settings including corporations, organizations and Universities. People of many backgrounds rave about her ability to help them connect to themselves in new and exciting ways.

HER STUDENTS SAY THIS:

“I had been avoiding situations, especially social ones that involve speaking, for a long time. Somewhere along the way, I forgot how to just let go and have fun. Let me tell you - as an adult, I found fun again at Be Here Now Improv. I laughed with people I just met and awakened a light inside of me. It can be a shaky first step, walking over the line of comfort, but I soon realized it was such a freeing step to take. I’ll be back for more growth and of course, more fun!”

-Raqi DeView, Pinehurst, N.C.

“In life I can get nervous about saying the wrong thing, but it’s impossible to mess up when I do improv.

I never realized how much fun it would be to play pretend with adults.

In Improv with Anoo I get to be authentically myself with no judgment! I love that feeling of being able to be unashamedly silly.”

~Carlee Wintermute, Raleigh, N.C.

“Me and my husband took the workshop together. After learning “Yes, And” our relationship and communication really improved. It helped me have a new outlook on life and what I believe is possible in the world.”

-J.Scharer, Salem, Oregon

Fee: $333.00