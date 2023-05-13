Share |

Wells Fargo Cinco de Mayo Fiesta - Sioux Falls

May 13, 2023 - May 14, 2023

Come celebrate Cinco de Mayo with us at the Falls park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A lot of foods and activities will be present.

 

Fee: $0$


Location:   Falls Park
Map:   131 E. Falls Park Dr, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-274-3735

All Dates:
