Wessington Fun Days - Wessington
Jul 15, 2023
Head on out to Wessington, South Dakota for the 2023 Fun Days celebration. Friday events include Cribbage tournament and Bingo night. Saturday events will include color run, turtle races, parade, inflatables for the children, pickle ball, Bloody Mary competition, good food, and a live music by Urbandale Lane!
|Location:
|Wessington
|Map:
|Main Street, Wessington, SD 57381
|Email:
|heupel_whitney@hotmail.com
All Dates:
Jul 15, 2023
