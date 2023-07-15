Share |

Wessington Fun Days - Wessington

Jul 15, 2023

Head on out to Wessington, South Dakota for the 2023 Fun Days celebration. Friday events include Cribbage tournament and Bingo night. Saturday events will include color run, turtle races, parade, inflatables for the children, pickle ball, Bloody Mary competition, good food, and a live music by Urbandale Lane!


Location:   Wessington
Map:   Main Street, Wessington, SD 57381
Email:   heupel_whitney@hotmail.com

