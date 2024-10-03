West River History Conference - Hill City
Oct 3, 2024 - Oct 4, 2024
32nd annual conference showcasing historians with original research from around the region.
|Location:
|Crazy Horse Memorial Conference Center
|Map:
|12151 Avenue of the Chiefs Crazy Horse, SD 57730-8900
|Phone:
|605-786-3344
All Dates:
Oct 3, 2024 - Oct 4, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.