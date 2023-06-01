Wheel Jam

Jun 1, 2023 - Jun 4, 2023

See thousands of gleaming wheels, walk through the vendors and eat some food, listen to the hottest bands, or just relax and enjoy a fun-filled weekend on the South Dakota State Fairgrounds. With over 1,000 campsites with electric hookups available, everyone is welcome to the 20th annuual Wheel Jam!

In addition to auto shows and concerts, Wheel Jam attendees can also enjoy some delicious barbecue as part of the SD BBQ Championships Backyard BBQ People's Choice competition!

Come for four big days of fun and wheels from June 1-4 in Huron, SD.