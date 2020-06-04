Share |

Wheel Jam - Huron

Jun 4, 2020 - Jun 7, 2020

Wheel Jam is three big days, three big shows and thousands of wheels! Features everything from cars, motorcycles and semis to live entertainment.

Events include:

* Semi Show * Semi Truck Light Show * Dynamic Engine Brake Competition
* Motorcycle Show * Motorcycle Show n’ Shine * Car Show * Classic Car and Motorcycle Show n’ Shine * Pick-Up Party * Biker Games * Parade * Audio Sound Competition * Vendors * Live Entertainment * Poker Run * Stock Car Racing


Location:   SD State Fairgrounds
Map:   1060 3rd St. SW, Huron, SD 57350
Phone:   605-353-7340
Email:   candi.briley@state.sd.us

All Dates:
