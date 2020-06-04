Wheel Jam - Huron
Jun 4, 2020 - Jun 7, 2020
Wheel Jam is three big days, three big shows and thousands of wheels! Features everything from cars, motorcycles and semis to live entertainment.
Events include:
* Semi Show * Semi Truck Light Show * Dynamic Engine Brake Competition
* Motorcycle Show * Motorcycle Show n’ Shine * Car Show * Classic Car and Motorcycle Show n’ Shine * Pick-Up Party * Biker Games * Parade * Audio Sound Competition * Vendors * Live Entertainment * Poker Run * Stock Car Racing
|Location:
|SD State Fairgrounds
|Map:
|1060 3rd St. SW, Huron, SD 57350
|Phone:
|605-353-7340
|Email:
|candi.briley@state.sd.us
All Dates:
