Whiskey Tasting 101 - Sioux Falls
Nov 15, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A whiskey tasting to raise funds for the Sertoma Butterfly House & Aquarium. Tickets are $75
|Location:
|Sertoma Butterfly House
|Map:
|4320 S Oxbow Ave., Sioux Falls, SD
|Phone:
|605-334-9466
|Website:
|http://https://butterflyhouseaquarium.org/programs-events/event-calendar/whiskey-tasting-101
All Dates:
Nov 15, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A fundraiser for the Sertoma Butterfly House & Aquarium
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.