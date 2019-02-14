Who Killed Nelly? (mystery dinner theater) - Deadwood
Feb 16, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Enjoy a dinner buffet catered by Cheyenne Crossing, accompanied by some of the Black Hills' finest musicians, then sit back and enjoy the 1876 Theater Troupe's "Who Killed Nelly?" a murder mystery back by popular demand. Guess the killer for a chance to win a bottle of wine!
Tickets: $50 per person. Reservations required. Order at Deadwood1876Theater.com or call 605-580-5799.
Follow us on Facebook at 1876 Dinner Theater.
|Location:
|Deadwood Comfort Inn
|Map:
|225 Cliff Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-580-5799
|Email:
|dwd1876theater@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.deadwood1876theater.com
All Dates:
Feb 14, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Dinner at 5:30 pm with music by Mr. Paul Larson, show to follow
Feb 16, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Dinner at 5:30 pm with music by Mr. Paul Larson, show to follow
Mar 9, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Dinner at 5:30 pm with music by Mr. Marvin Barry, show to follow
Mar 23, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Dinner at 5:30 pm with music by Mr. Marvin Barry, show to follow.
Guess the killer for a chance to win a bottle of wine — or just sit back and enjoy the meal and show.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.