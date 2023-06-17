Wild Deadwood Reads & Legendary Events - Deadwood

Jun 17, 2023 9:30 am - 3:30 pm

Love to read?



Come to the 6th Annual Wild Deadwood Reads book fair at The Lodge at Deadwood on June 17th from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm! In attendance will be more than 100 authors from all over the country, including bestselling and award-winning authors of every genre—romance, historical, Christian, children’s, mystery, thrillers, Western, non-fiction and more. You will be able to find something for everyone in the family to enjoy.



Attending authors include bestselling authors Samantha A. Cole, Denise Devine, Winnie Griggs, Linda Broday, Shanna Hatfield, Kari Trumbo, and Cyndi Faria, as well as many local authors. Cover models Kevin Davis, Robert Kelly, Katie Marie, and Brady Cyphert will also be in attendance. Be sure to visit our website, WildDeadwoodReads.com, for a complete list of all the authors that will be at Wild Deadwood Reads.



There will be numerous giveaways and prizes.



Tickets for some amazing raffle baskets to benefit the Shiloh Horse Rescue of Deadwood will be available for purchase at the event.



Admittance is FREE, so bring the whole family and find your new favorite books and authors.