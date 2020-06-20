Wild Deadwood Reads Book Fair
Jun 20, 2020 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Please join us for this wonderful book fair featuring over 50 best-selling and award-winning authors. There will be books from all genres from children's books to mystery to romance.
Admission: free
|Location:
|Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center
|Map:
|1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Email:
|ginger@gingerring.com
|Website:
|http://wilddeadwoodreads.com/
All Dates:
Jun 20, 2020 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
The 4th annual Wild Deadwood Reads book fair features over 50 amazing authors.
