Wild Deadwood Reads Book Fair

Jun 20, 2020 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Please join us for this wonderful book fair featuring over 50 best-selling and award-winning authors. There will be books from all genres from children's books to mystery to romance. 

Admission: free


Location:   Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center
Map:   1906 Deadwood Mountain Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Email:   ginger@gingerring.com
Website:   http://wilddeadwoodreads.com/

The 4th annual Wild Deadwood Reads book fair features over 50 amazing authors.

