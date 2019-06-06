Share |

Wild Deadwood Reads - Deadwood

Jun 6, 2019 - Jun 8, 2019

Our multi-author, multi-genre book signing is just one of the exciting events happening. We’ve got a PBR Rodeo right in town, a basket raffle to support a local nonprofit organization, Breakfast With the Authors, a fun evening enjoying libations while listening to authors reading their favorite scenes from their books, and much more. Join us for the legendary weekend!

 Fee: $10


Location:   Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel
Map:   1906 Deadwood Mountain Dr, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-559-0386
Email:   Ginger@GingerRing.com
Website:   http://www.wilddeadwoodreads.com/

All Dates:
Join loads of local and regional authors who write about the west and beyond in all genres for fantastic local events, book-signings, and more!

