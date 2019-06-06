Wild Deadwood Reads - Deadwood
Jun 6, 2019 - Jun 8, 2019
Our multi-author, multi-genre book signing is just one of the exciting events happening. We’ve got a PBR Rodeo right in town, a basket raffle to support a local nonprofit organization, Breakfast With the Authors, a fun evening enjoying libations while listening to authors reading their favorite scenes from their books, and much more. Join us for the legendary weekend!
Fee: $10
|Location:
|Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel
|Map:
|1906 Deadwood Mountain Dr, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-559-0386
|Email:
|Ginger@GingerRing.com
|Website:
|http://www.wilddeadwoodreads.com/
All Dates:
Join loads of local and regional authors who write about the west and beyond in all genres for fantastic local events, book-signings, and more!
