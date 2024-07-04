Share |

Wild West Days - Faulkton

Jul 4, 2024 - Jul 6, 2024

Saddle up and head over to Faulkton to celebrate Wild West Days!

The free event will feature multiple fun attractions for your whole family to enjoy. The festival features a 4-H Carnival, parade, fireworks, tractor pull, golf tournament, car-show, bull-riding and much more! 

 


Location:   Fairgrounds
Map:   625 Pearl St, Faulkton, SD 57438
Phone:   605-598-6515

