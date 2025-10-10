Wilderness First Aid - Pierre

Oct 10, 2025 - Oct 11, 2025

A Wilderness First Aid course will be offered in Pierre Oct 10-11. Registration is $325 and 10% will be donated to the South Dakota Volunteer Naturalists, an outreach of the South Dakota Discovery Center.



If you recreate or work outdoors, knowing how to respond to medical emergencies when you are outside or when the ambulance is half an hour or more away is critical to keeping yourself and your group safe.



Questions? Respond to info@dontpanicsd.com.



Teacher CEUs provided.

Fee: $325