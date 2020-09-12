Share |

Willmar Gun Show - Willmar, MN

Sep 12, 2020 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

A great show for guns , outdoor equipment!

 

Fee: $Admission $5.00, Women and children under 16 Free


Location:   Willmar Civic Center
Map:   2707 Arena Drive, Willmar, Minnesota 56201
Phone:   320 894-7463
Email:   davestuhr7@gmail.com
Website:   http://wwwWillmarRifleAndPistolClub.com

23 rd Annual Gun Show, Blue light specials , Door prizes every 1/2 hour. Vendors -$25.00 per table. Sponsored by the Willmar Rifle and Pistol Club , and Willmar Trap Club. All Federal,State,and Local Laws must be obeyed. Setup Friday ,3-8 pm . Great parking , great space and attendance!

