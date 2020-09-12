Willmar Gun Show - Willmar, MN
Sep 13, 2020 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
A great show for guns , outdoor equipment!
Fee: $Admission $5.00, Women and children under 16 Free
|Location:
|Willmar Civic Center
|Map:
|2707 Arena Drive, Willmar, Minnesota 56201
|Phone:
|320 894-7463
|Email:
|davestuhr7@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://wwwWillmarRifleAndPistolClub.com
All Dates:
Sep 12, 2020 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sep 13, 2020 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
23 rd Annual Gun Show, Blue light specials , Door prizes every 1/2 hour. Vendors -$25.00 per table. Sponsored by the Willmar Rifle and Pistol Club , and Willmar Trap Club. All Federal,State,and Local Laws must be obeyed. Setup Friday ,3-8 pm . Great parking , great space and attendance!
