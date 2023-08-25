Wine, Brew, & BBQ - Hill City

Aug 25, 2023 - Aug 26, 2023

If you love great BBQ, a flavorful glass of wine or an excellent craft brew, music and fun, then Hill City is the place to be for the Annual Wine, Brew, & BBQ! Join with barbecue lovers from all over the region and beyond to sample lovingly-created BBQ from more than 30 of the best pitmasters and BBQ enthusiasts. Bring your family! Kids will enjoy seeing the "Kids Q" Junior Competition, new this year. It's two days of big flavor, big fun and big festivities while taking in Hill City. See you there!