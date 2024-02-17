Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Stroll - Deadwood

Feb 17, 2024

Grab your Valentine, friends, or family and spend an afternoon in Historic Deadwood sampling wine, cheese and chocolate from around the world. Stroll down Main Street and stop by Deadwood’s many shops and restaurants.

Deadwood’s finest businesses will once again serve up samples of select fine wine, cheese and choice chocolates to ticket holders on February 17th!

Must be 21+ to participate. MUST HAVE PHOTO ID at REGISTRATION



