Share |

Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Stroll - Deadwood

Feb 17, 2024

Grab your Valentine, friends, or family and spend an afternoon in Historic Deadwood sampling wine, cheese and chocolate from around the world. Stroll down Main Street and stop by Deadwood’s many shops and restaurants.

Deadwood’s finest businesses will once again serve up samples of select fine wine, cheese and choice chocolates to ticket holders on February 17th!

Must be 21+ to participate. MUST HAVE PHOTO ID at REGISTRATION


Location:   Multiple Locations
Map:   Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1876

All Dates:
Feb 17, 2024

Grab your Valentine, friends, or family and spend an afternoon in Historic Deadwood sampling wine, cheese and chocolate from around the world. Stroll down Main Street and stop by Deadwood’s many shops and restaurants. Deadwood’s finest businesses will once again serve up samples of select fine wine, cheese and choice chocolates to ticket holders on February 17th! Must be 21+ to participate. ...
Multiple Locations
Multiple Locations 57732 Deadwood, SD 57732

Search All Events By Day

February (2024)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable