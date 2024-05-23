Share |

Wine Walk - Aberdeen

May 23, 2024

Enjoy wine tasting in downtown Aberdeen! Your ticket includes a souvenir sampling wine glass and wine from ten participating locations, along with discounts and treats from various stores.

Advanced tickets are $35 and must be purchased by 3:00 pm the night of the event.

 


Location:   The Workshop & Downtown Aberdeen
Map:   208 S Main St Suite 1, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   (605) 226-3441
Website:   https://aberdeendowntown.org/events/wine-walk/

