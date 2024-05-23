Wine Walk - Aberdeen
May 23, 2024
Enjoy wine tasting in downtown Aberdeen! Your ticket includes a souvenir sampling wine glass and wine from ten participating locations, along with discounts and treats from various stores.
Advanced tickets are $35 and must be purchased by 3:00 pm the night of the event.
|Location:
|The Workshop & Downtown Aberdeen
|Map:
|208 S Main St Suite 1, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|(605) 226-3441
|Website:
|https://aberdeendowntown.org/events/wine-walk/
All Dates:
May 23, 2024
