Winefest Renaissance - Aberdeen

Apr 13, 2019

Wine, beer and spirits, hors d’oeuvres, silent and live auction.


Location:   Boys & Girls Club
Map:   1111 1st Ave SE, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-8714
Email:   bkriech.bgca@midconetwork.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Arts---Entertainment/Winefest-Renaissance-429601460460826/

