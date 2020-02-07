Wings and Waves Gala - Sioux Falls
Feb 7, 2020 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, silent and live auctions and live music.
|Location:
|Butterfly House
|Map:
|4320 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
|Phone:
|605-334-9466
|Website:
|http://www.butterflyhouseaquarium.org
All Dates:
