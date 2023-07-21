Winner Elks Rodeo for LifeScape

Jul 21, 2023 - Jul 23, 2023

Three days of classic rodeo events at the Winner, SD Fairgrounds to benefit children’s outreach services in Western South Dakota South Dakota.



The competition starts at 7:30 CDT each night—Friday through Sunday—at the Winner Fairgrounds. This event was named the 2020 SDRA (South Dakota Rodeo Association) Reserve Rodeo of The Year! Contestants will compete in all the standard competitions: bareback riding, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, barrel racing, ranch bronc riding, and of course—bull riding. New this year is bull soccer!



Rodeo stock is provided this year (and every year since 1969) by the award-winning Hollenbeck Rodeo Company of Winner, recognized in the Midwest for decades with top rodeo stock honors.



The BPO Does lunch stand will have delicious grilled hamburgers and hot dogs for sale.



Admission at the gate is $12; advance tickets are $10 each at the Winner Elks Club, BankWest, and Zip Trip. Kids 10 and under attend for free.

Fee: $10 in advance; $12 at the gate