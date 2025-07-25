Winner Elks Rodeo for LifeScape - Winner

Jul 25, 2025 - Jul 27, 2025

The 56th annual Winner Elks Rodeo for LifeScape is Friday through Sunday, July 25th through the 27th, at the Tripp County Fairgrounds in Winner.



Competition starts at 7:00 CDT each night, with bareback and saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, ranch bronc riding, and of course—bull riding! Professional Rodeo Clown Dustin “The Jester” Jenkins from Marshfield, MO, will provide entertainment all three nights.



The BPO Does’ lunch stand will have their delicious grilled burgers and hot dogs for sale.



All profits go to LifeScape’s children’s outreach programs in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, which provide physical, occupational, and speech therapy to rural South Dakota children in their own homes, daycare centers, and schools.



Admission is $15 at the gate. Advance tickets are $10 available at Zip Trip and Bank West in Winner and The Flying D C-Store in Colome. Kids 10 and under are free. Advance ticket holders will be eligible for nightly drawings.

