Share |

Winter Art Show - Spearfish

Jan 17, 2019 - Jan 26, 2019

Regional artists display their work.


Location:   Matthews Opera House & Art Center
Map:   612 N Main St, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/39-was-show/

All Dates:
Jan 17, 2019 - Jan 26, 2019

Regional artists display their work.

Matthews Opera House & Art Center
Matthews Opera House & Art Center 57783 612 N Main St, Spearfish, SD 57783

Search All Events By Day

January (2019)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable