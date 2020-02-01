Winter Carnival - Sioux Falls
Feb 1, 2020 - Feb 9, 2020
Snowman-building contest, cardboard sled race, fundraising gala, snow yoga and Snow Boot bootcamp, craft brew path, pop-up ice rink, kids’ activities, brew and bourbon fest and concerts. Visit www.sfwintercarnival.com for a complete listing of events.
|Location:
|Various locations
|Map:
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Phone:
|605-306-5335
|Website:
|http://www.sfwintercarnival.com
All Dates:
