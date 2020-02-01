Share |

Winter Carnival - Sioux Falls

Feb 1, 2020 - Feb 9, 2020

Snowman-building contest, cardboard sled race, fundraising gala, snow yoga and Snow Boot bootcamp, craft brew path, pop-up ice rink, kids’ activities, brew and bourbon fest and concerts. Visit www.sfwintercarnival.com for a complete listing of events.


Location:   Various locations
Map:   Sioux Falls, SD
Phone:   605-306-5335
Website:   http://www.sfwintercarnival.com

